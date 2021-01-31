It’s a Super Sunday and the ISL 2020-21 has a couple of games. First, we have Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC who will be facing off each other at the Tilak Maidan and in the second game, we have ATK Mohun Bagan who will be locking horns with the Kerala Blasters. In this article, we shall particularly talk about the first game which will be held at 5.00 pm. We shall talk about the Dream11 match for HFC vs CFC match and pick our choice of goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards. This will help you build your Dream11 team. But first, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table.

The Hyderabad FC is placed on number five of the points table. They have won four games out of 14 and have lost three. Seven of their matches ended with a draw. Whereas Chennaiyin FC is on the sixth spot of the points table with 16 points in their kitty. The team has won three games and lost four. Seven games ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team for the upcoming game.

HFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Subrata Paul (HFC) must be your goalkeeper.

HFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Enes Sipovic (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC) and Ashish Rai (HFC) must be your defenders.

HFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Edwin Vanspaul (CFC), Deepak Tangri (CFC), Joao Victor (HFC) and Halicharan Narzary (HFC) must be your midfielders.

HFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Aridane Santana (HFC) and Jakub Sylvestr (CFC) must be your forwards.

HFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Subrata Paul (HFC), Enes Sipovic (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Ashish Rai (HFC), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC), Edwin Vanspaul (CFC), Deepak Tangri (CFC), Joao Victor (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC) and Jakub Sylvestr (CFC).

Aridane Santana (HFC) must be your captain for this cash while Jakub Sylvestr (CFC) can be named as the vice-captain of your CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction.

