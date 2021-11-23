Chennaiyin FC have hit the reset button in the Indian Super League with a new coach, new captain and a host of new players. Bozidar Bandovic knows the two time champions cannot afford to have another poor showing like last year and a strong start is needed. First up for him is Hyderabad FC, a tricky opponent who have worked hard to improve their standards. They finished fifth last season with 29 points in 20 games and only missed the play-offs spot by a whisker. They were part of 11 draws last campaign and if they can improve in this department, a place in the semis is certainly within grasp. Indian Super League Points Table 2021-22 Updated.

Hyderabad have roped in Bartholomew Ogbeche from Mumbai City which sould aid their striking department immensely. His presence upfront will draw opposition defenders, leaving gaps for Juanan Gonzalez to take advantage. Pritam Soraisam and Nim Dorjee in defence are quality players and can keep the Chennai attackers at bay. Edu Garcia is one of the top attacking midfielders in the league and lot will ride on his shoulder for Hyderabad.

Chennaiyin FC are betting big on the signings of Lukasz Gikiewicz and Vladimir Koman with the duo having played in European leagues. Anirudh Thapa is an ever present face in the Indian team and he will play a key role in midfield. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rafael Crivellaro will have to carve out openings for their teammates in the attacking third. It will not be easy though with Hyderabad boasting of one of the defence in the leagues. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on November 23, 2021 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs CFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream. Hyderbad FC will likely win this game with a solitary goal with both these teams not offering much going forward.

