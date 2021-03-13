Mumbai City FC finally lifted the Indian Super League (ISL) title after defeating ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the ISL 2020-21 final at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday (March 13). It was indeed a nail-biting clash as both teams weren’t separated until Bipin Singh netted a winner in the final minute to take his side over the line. Notably, Sergio Lobera’s men had also topped the ground stages. Hence, they became only the second team after Bengaluru FC to top the team standings and clinch the title as well. Netizens went absolutely wild following Mumbai’s triumph as they heaped praises on the Highlanders. Mumbai City FC Beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in Final To Win ISL 2020-21 Title!

Notably, the Mumbai-based side was coming off a thrilling penalty shoot-out win over FC Goa in the semi-finals. However, they would have been confident as they defeated the Mariners twice in the league stage. On the contrary, David Williams opened the scoring for ATK in the 18th minute. Nevertheless, they were gifted a bonus as Tiri made an own goal in the 29th minute to level the scores. The scoreline remained the same till Bipin Singh find nets in the 90th minute thanks to a howler from ATK custodian Arindam Bhattacharja. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens congratulated Mumbai City FC.

Congratulations @MumbaiCityFC - Dominant force all the way ... And now with your maiden #HeroISL title - Given Mumbai further bragging rights - Holders of both the premier Cricket and Football league titles .. — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) March 13, 2021

Amchi Team. Amchi City. Amchi Trophy! Congratulations @MumbaiCityFC — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 13, 2021

Congratulations! 💙 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 13, 2021

Congratulations to @MumbaiCityFC for winning the #HeroISLFinal 🏆 Thank you to all the organizers for delivering a remarkable competition under such challenging circumstances👏🏼🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DghhX1zmIV — Gerard Nus (@NusGerard) March 13, 2021

Notably, Mumbai City FC, on the virtue of topping the league stage, had also booked a place in the coveted AFC Champions League next season. After getting their hands on the ISL title, they would also like to make a mark in the Champions League.

