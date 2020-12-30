Hyderabad FC are up against FC Goa in their upcoming fixture in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Wednesday (December 30). Both teams have blown hot and cold this season and will be raring to get a victory under their belt. Despite losing key players like Fran Sandaza, Lluis Sastre, and Joel Chianese early in the season, Nizams have done exceedingly well to collect nine points from seven matches. On the other hand, FC Goa are sixth in the table with eight points in 11 games. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although, Hyderabad FC are trailing FC Goa in the team standings, they’ll be high on confidence with Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese expected to make a comeback. At the same time, FC Goa are also not expected to make too make exclusions. Hence, a thrilling battle is on the cards. Speaking of the head-to-head record between the two clubs, FC Goa completed the double over the Nizams last season and will be determined to replicate their heroics. Their last meeting saw Hyderabad FC suffering a humiliating 1-4 loss. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for HFC vs FCG game.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: GoalKeeper – FC Goal goalkeeper Mohammed Nawaz (FCG) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – James Donachie (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Nikhil Poojary (HFC), Chinglensana Singh (HFC) and Odei Onaindia (HFC) will be selected as the defenders.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG) and Joao Victor (HFC) should be selected as the midfielders.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG) and Aridane Santana (HFC) will be picked as the two forwards for this fantasy side.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mohammed Nawaz (FCG), James Donachie (FCG), Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Nikhil Poojary (HFC), Chinglensana Singh (HFC), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Joao Victor (HFC), Igor Angulo (FCG), Aridane Santana (HFC)

Igor Angulo (FCG) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Aridane Santana (HFC) will be the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).