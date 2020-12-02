Hyderabad FC will look to extend their two-match unbeaten streak when they play Jamshedpur FC in their next Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 fixture. Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan on December 02, 2020 (Wednesday). Jamshedpur FC are still winless after two round. They started the season with a defeat to Chennaiyin FC and then squandered a two-goal lead to be held to a 2-2 draw against Odisha. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match should scroll down for all details. ISL 2020–21 Match Preview: Jamshedpur FC Look for First Win When They Play Against Hyderabad FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Hyderabad started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Odisha FC and then played a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC. They have kept clean sheets in both of their games, which is also the first two clean sheets in the club’s history in two seasons and will want to maintain that streak. They will be without Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese while Jamshedpur FC are without their first-choice goalkeeper TP Rehenesh.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: GoalKeeper – Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Subrata Paul (HFC) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Asish Rai (HFC), Akash Mishra (HFC) and Narender Gahlot (JFC) will be selected as the defenders.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jackichand Singh (JFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC) and Issac Vanmalsawma (JFC) should be selected as the midfielders.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mohammad Yasir (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC) and Nerijus Valskis (JFC) will be picked as the three forwards for this fantasy side.

Jamshedpur FC striker Nerijus Valskis (JFC) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Aridane Santana (HFC) can be made the vice-captain.

