Vasco, December 1: When Jamshedpur FC face Hyderabad FC in their next match of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Wednesday, they will be looking for their maiden win. Hyderabad may have not conceded a goal in the two games they have played thus far, but they have not scored many either; they have managed to score just one. Additonally, Hyderabad would also need to deal with injuries to midfielder Luis Sastre and forward Joel Chianese.

Hyderabad's only goal came through a penalty in their opening game against Odisha FC scored by striker Aridane Santana. Coach Manuel Marquez came into the season with a team that could not keep a single clean sheet throughout last season and he is now concerned with getting his team to create more chances up front. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated: Mumbai City Go Top After Win, SC East Bengal Remain Winless.

"We need to improve not only in defence but also in the final part of the opponent's box. We have to create more clear chances. In two games, we have only one goal from a penalty," he said on Tuesday.

Jamshedpur striker Nerijus Valskis has already scored thrice and Marquez knows what the Lithuanian is capable of doing. They have scored a total of three goals this season but conceded four as well, and are yet to record a win. Coach Owen Coyle, who is yet to taste a win with Jamshedpur, stated that they would need to respect their opponents as they know what they are capable of doing.

"We are very respectful of the quality Hyderabad has. Aridane is a wonderful player. We are well aware of the threat they have. But we know if we perform the way we did in the first half (against Odisha), then we are capable of getting the three points," Coyle said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2020 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).