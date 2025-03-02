Inter Miami will be playing their second game of the new Major League Soccer season when they face Houston Dynamo in an away tie. The visitors drew their opening game 2-2 with the New York City and they will be keen to return quickly. Miami finished top in the points table last season, only to fumble in the playoffs. Lionel Messi and co have an important campaign on hand and they can ill afford to get slow off the blocks. Opponents Houston Dynamo are heading into the clash with a defeat suffered at the hands of FC Dallas and they will be a bit short of confidence here. Houston Dynamo versus Inter Miami will be streamed on the Apple TV app from 5:30 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Nelson Quinones and Lawrence Ennali are likely to miss out once again for Houston Dynamos considering their fitness issues. Ezequiel Ponce and Amine Bassi form the front two in the attacking third. Artur and Jack McGlynn form the double pivot in central midfield with Ibrahim Aliyu and Franco Escobar on the wings.

Lionel Messi is the talisman for Inter Miami and his strike partnership with Luis Suarez will be key for the club. Sergio Busquets plays as the sweeper in midfield and his slick passing range should come in handy. Federico Redondo will partner the former Spanish captain in the central area with him pushing forward to join the attack.Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

When is Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Miami lock horns with Houston Dynamo in the MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 on Monday, March 3. The Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Shell Energy Stadium and it starts at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami match live telecast in India. For the Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Houston Dynamos vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV but would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami look the more balanced of the two teams and should do enough to secure a win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).