Inter Miami CF started off well under Javier Mascherano as the side is undefeated in preseason and drew the opening game of the MLS 2025 season. Star player Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami midway into the MLS 2023 season and turned the ‘struggling side’ into the championship contenders. He was vital part of the Tata Martino’s plans and is once again valued high in Mascherano's style of play. The side bagged its first ever silverware winning the Leagues Cup in 2023 while in the next season team won MLS 2024 Supporters’ Shield, setting record for most points in the regular season. After the heartbreak, David Beckham co-owned side made several changes to make side more competitive for titles this season. Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal Finalissima 2025 at Renovated Camp Nou? Barcelona FC Bids to Host Argentina vs Spain Mega Football Match: Reports

The side appointed Javier Mascherano as head coach who played with Messi in Barcelona and Argentina national football team. He has started his time at the club with five wins and two draws. He cautiously used Lionel Messi in the games allowing the star forward to recover for the season and keeping eyes on the important games also. With season opener against New York City FC on Sunday Lionel Messi was heavily involved and bagged two assists. Fans are wondering whether Messi will play in the Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

As per the confirmation before the match, Lionel Messi has not traveled with the side for the away game against Houston Dynamo. The move is considered to be a strategic plan to keep him fresh for the CONCACAF Champions Cup where Inter Miami will once again play an away game against Cavalier FC. The 37-year-old forward is strategically playing limited minutes to better his chances for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. After a strong MLS 2024 season, Inter Miami will look for another trophy in the MLS 2025 season and Messi holds key for the success of the Florida based franchise. Lionel Messi Expresses Joy After Making Impactful Return For Inter Miami in 3-1 Win Over Philadelphia Union, Says ‘I Miss Nights Like This’ (See Post)

Even though Messi will not be in action against the Houston Dynamo side, Inter Miami will look to secure its first win of the season. Luis Suarez will take more responsibility in absence of the Argentine megastar.

