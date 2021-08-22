Arsenal are all set to host Chelsea in the Premier League 2021-22 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, August 22. The match has a start time of 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Gunners have had a terrible start to this year's Premier League, losing 0-2 to newcomers Brentford. Furthermore, they would be without the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Ben White, Gabriel and Thomas Partey. It would be a tough test for Mikel Arteta to put together a good enough squad that can take on European champions Chelsea in the London derby. Thomas Tuchel meanwhile would be looking forward to continuing the good work he has done with Chelsea so far and would expect new signing Romelu Lukaku to step up and perform on his return to the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel Says Romelu Lukaku Is an Upgrade to Timo Werner Ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League 2021–22 Match Against Arsenal

Check out Arsenal's squad for this match:

🗞 Our team news for #ARSCHE 🗞 ◾️ @BukayoSaka87 starts ◾️ Xhaka captains the side ◾️ @Auba returns to the squad ◾️ @HectorBellerin (thigh) and @Ben6White (COVID-19) ruled out — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 22, 2021

Here's how Chelsea would line up:

Lukaku starts for the Blues! 👊 Here's how we line up at the Emirates...#ARSCHE | @ParimatchGlobal pic.twitter.com/mplkBpcHVG — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 22, 2021

Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Match Time and Schedule in India

Arsenal vs Chelsea in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and will take place on August 22, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled time of 09:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash. The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar.

