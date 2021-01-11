The ISL 2020-21 has an interesting fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC. The game will be held between the two table toppers of the Indian Super League 2020-21. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. ATK Mohun Bagan is placed on number two of ISL 2020-21 points table with 20 points in their kitty. Out of nine games, the team has won six matches and faces one loss. The team has faced a couple of draws in the ISL 2020-21 so far. ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Whereas, Mumbai City FC has 22 points in their kitty. The team has played nine games so far in the tournament with seven wins one loss. One of their games ended with a draw. Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be leaving no stone unturned to win the match. The ATK Mohun Bagan is just a couple of points away from reaching the top of the table. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 11, 2021(Sunday). The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the ATKMB vs MCFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the ATKMB vs MCFC clash online for fans.

