Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will clash in a battle of the top-two with both sides fighting for the top positions in Indian Super League season 7. ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on January 11 (Monday). Mumbai City FC are on top of the points table while ATK Mohun Bagan are two points behind in the second place. Both sides have lost only once this season in games. But Mumbai City FC have won a game more than ATK Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy XI for the ATKMB vs MCFC should scroll down for all details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table.

A win for Antonio Habas’ side will take them on top. ATK Mohun Bagan come into this game unbeaten in their last five. They beat NorthEast United FC 2-0 in their last game. Mumbai City are unbeaten in their last eight matches and have won seven of them. Sergio Lobera’s side are, however, missing midfielder Ahmed Jahouh for this clash after the Moroccan midfielder was shown a red card in Mumbai City FC’s last match against Bengaluru FC.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy 11.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB) and Amey Ranawade (MCFC) as the three defenders.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Bipin Singh (MCFC) and Rowlin Borges (MCFC) should be selected as the four midfielders.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Adam le Fondre (MCFC) and Manvir Singh (ATKMB) will play as the three forwards.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Amey Ranawade (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Adam le Fondre (MCFC) and Manvir Singh (ATKMB.

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be picked as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Adam le Fondre (MCFC) can be made the vice-captain for the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2021 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).