ATK Mohun Bagan will eye a third ISL final appearance when they host NorthEast United FC in the second leg of the Indian Super League semi-final match. ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium on March 09 (Tuesday). Both sides played a 1-1 draw in the first leg and will need to outscore each other to make the final. NorthEast United FC are looking to make their first ISL final in the tournament’s seven-year history. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the ATKMB vs NEUFC clash should scroll down for all relevant details. ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21 Semi-Final 2: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC in Indian Super League 7 Leg 2 Match.

NorthEast United FC are unbeaten under Khalid Jamil, who guided the team to their only second ISL semi-final. In 10 matches under him, NorthEast United FC have won six and drawn the other four, including the first of the two-legged semi-final clash against ATK Mohun Bagan. Antonio Habas’ side went ahead through David Williams in the first half and looked favourite to win the match before Idrissa Sylla equalised with a header in the 94th minute. Mumbai City FC Beat FC Goa 6-5 on Penalties, Reach ISL 2020-21 Final.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The second leg of the semi-final will be held on March 9 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC semi-final match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the ATKMB vs NEUFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live streaming the match online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2021 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).