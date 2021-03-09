ATK Mohun Bagan will cross swords with NorthEast United FC in the second leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 semi-final clash. The knock-out encounter takes place at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday (March 9). The two sides are coming off an eventful 1-1 draw in the first leg and would like to put up a better show. ATK Mohun Bagan began well in the first leg and took a 1-0 lead, with David Williams scoring the opener in the 34th minute. They even looked set to get over the line, but Idrissa Sylla registered a goal in the injury time, and the scores were level. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defenders, midfielders and strikers for ATKMB vs NEUFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The two clubs have cross swords on three occasions so far, with all of them being in the current season. However, the head-t-head record cannot separate them. The Mariners clinched a 2-0 victory in their first meeting, whereas the Highlanders bounced back with a 2-1 win in the reverse clash. The third meeting, as mentioned above, resulted in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the semi-final. Hence, an exciting contest is on the cards with a place in the final at stakes. As the match takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

ATKMB vs NEUFC, Semi-Final 2, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) must be your goalkeeper.

ATKMB vs NEUFC, Semi-Final 2, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Subhasish Bose (ATKMB) and Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) should be your four picks for defenders.

ATKMB vs NEUFC, Semi-Final 2, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC) and Manvir Singh (ATKMB) can be picked as midfielders for this game.

ATKMB vs NEUFC, Semi-Final 2, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Luis Machado, Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and David Williams (ATKMB) will be the three strikers in your side.

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should definitely be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Manvir Singh (ATKMB) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

