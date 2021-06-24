Brazil vs Colombia Live Streaming Online: Brazil and Colombia face-off in the Group B match of Copa America 2021. Brazil and Colombia are table toppers in the group and this is going to be an interesting clash. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Brazil vs Colombia live streaming online and live telecast in India, then you can continue reading. Copa America 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of CONMEBOL.

While Brazil plays their third match. Colombia will be on the field for their fourth game. Brazil are unbeaten with two wins from as many matches while Colombia have won one, drawn one and lost one.

Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 Match Time And Schedule In India

The Group B clash of Copa America 2021 between Brazil and Colombia will be played at the Olympic Stadium on June 24, 2021 (Thursday morning). The match has a scheduled time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Copa America 2021 Points Table.

Brazil vs Colombia, Copa America 2021 Match Live Telecast And Free Live Streaming in India

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Copa America 2021 and will telecast Brazil vs Colombia match. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to catch the game live on TV. Those unable to watch the telecast can turn to online platforms, SonyLiv will provide Brazil vs Colombia live online streaming in its app and website while Jio TV and FanCode will also stream the game.

