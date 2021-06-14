The Copa America 2021, CONMEBOL, is the 47th edition of the football tournament. Brazil will host the Copa America 2021 which features top South American football teams. The Copa America 2021, which began on June 14, is underway and will end with the final on July 11. Meanwhile, fans searching for Copa America 2021 schedule in IST in PDF, fixtures, full, venue and match timings in PDF can download PDF here for free. Brazil Starts Copa America 2021 Campaign With A Win, Beats Venezuela 3-0.

The Copa America 2021 will feature 28 matches to be held at- Brasilia (Mane Garrincha Stadium), Cuiaba (Arena Pantanal), Goiania (Olimpico Stadium) and Rio de Janeiro (Nilton Santos and Maracana Stadiums). All ten confederations members- Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela- will take part in CONMEBOL 2021.

Copa America 2021 Schedule in IST

Date Match Venue Kickoff time in IST Monday, June 14 Brazil vs Venezuela Mane Garrincha 2:30 AM Monday, June 14 Colombia vs Ecuador Arena Pantanal 5:30 AM Tuesday, June 15 Argentina vs Chile Nilton Santos 2:30 AM Tuesday, June 15 Paraguay vs Bolivia Olimpico 5:30 AM Friday, June 18 Colombia vs Venezuela Olimpico 2:30 AM Friday, June 18 Peru vs Brazil Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Saturday, June 19 Chile vs Bolivia Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM Saturday, June 19 Argentina vs Uruguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM Monday, June 21 Venezuela vs Ecuador Nilton Santos 2:30 AM Monday, June 21 Colombia vs Peru Olimpico 5:30 AM Tuesday, June 22 Uruguay vs Chile Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM Tuesday, June 22 Argentina vs Paraguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM Thursday, June 24 Ecuador vs Peru Olimpico 2:30 AM Thursday, June 24 Colombia vs Brazil Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Friday, June 25 Bolivia vs Uruguay Arena Pantanal 2:30 AM Friday, June 25 Chile vs Paraguay Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM Monday, June 28 Brazil vs Ecuador Olimpico 2:30 AM Monday, June 28 Venezuela vs Peru Mane Garrincha 2:30 AM Tuesday, June 29 Uruguay vs Paraguay Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Tuesday, June 29 Bolivia vs Argentina Arena Pantanal 5:30 AM Quarter-finals Saturday, July 3 2B vs 3A Olimpico 2:30 AM Saturday, July 3 1B vs 4A Nilton Santos 5:30 AM Sunday, July 4 2A vs 3B Mane Garrincha 3:30 AM Sunday, July 4 1A vs 4B Olimpico 6:30 AM Semi-finals Tuesday, July 6 WQF1 vs WQF2 Nilton Santos 4:30 AM Wednesday, July 7 WQF3 vs WQF4 Mane Garrincha 6:30 AM Third Place Saturday, July 10 LSF2 vs LSF1 Mane Garrincha 5:30 AM Final Saturday, July 11 WSF2 vs WSF1 Maracana 5:30 AM

As per the Copa America 2021 format the teams have been divided into two groups. Each group apparently features five teams and top four teams from each pool will advance to quarterfinals. Group A features Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. Group B comprises of hosts Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela.

