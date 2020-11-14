Brazil will take on Venezuela in the latest round of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL fixtures. The clash will be played at the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in Sao Paolo on November 14, 2020 (Saturday). Brazil have a perfect record so far in the competition and would hope to continue that. Meanwhile, fans searching for details on how to watch Brazil vs Venezuela clash in FIFA World Cup qualifiers can scroll down below. Neymar Injury Update: Injured PSG Striker Released from Brazil Squad Ahead of 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Brazil had initially named PSG star Neymar in the squad for the upcoming fixtures but have now excluded the forward as he failed to recover from injury. Barcelona player Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid’s Casemiro are the other big-name player on the sidelines for Tite’s men. Meanwhile, Venezuela will welcome former Newcastle United forward Salomon Rondon for this game after the striker missed their previous match due to travel restrictions. Brazil are the in-form team and will start this match as the favourites.

Brazil vs Venezuela, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Time and Schedule in India

Brazil vs Venezuela match in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will take place on November 14 (Saturday morning). The match will be played at the Cicero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium in Sao Paolo and the game is scheduled to start at 06:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Brazil vs Venezuela Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Sadly, there will be no live telecast available for Brazil vs Venezuela match in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers CONMEBOL in India. Unfortunately, there will also be no live streaming available. Fans can, however, follow updates and catch goal highlights on the social media pages of both the teams and also keep themselves updated with momentary updates from the game on Twitter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 04:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).