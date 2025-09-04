It's been a decade since the Chile national football team defeated the international giants of the game, the Brazil national football team. They have a chance to break the winless run during the Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match, but the chances look slim, with Canarinho ranked third in the table, and the visitors last. It's also been almost two years since Brazil's superstar footballer Neymar Jr last represented the side. Will Lionel Messi Play in Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Here’s the Possibility of Inter Miami Superstar Featuring in Starting XI.

The Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. The Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match is organized to kick-start at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, September 4. Fans eager to know if Neymar Junior will make a comeback for the Selecao and play in the Brazil vs Chile match will get the information below.

Will Neymar Jr Play in Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match?

Neymar Jr is not a part of the Brazil football team squad for the matches to be held in September 2025 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers. So, Neymar Junior cannot and will not play in the Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match. Lionel Scaloni Hopes Argentina vs Venezuela Won’t Be Lionel Messi’s Last Game at Home, Argentine Head Coach Urges Fans to Cherish LM10 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match.

Brazil national football team head coach Carlo Ancelotti has clarified that Neymar's exclusion from the squad is not for his minor muscle injury he faced while playing for his current club Santos FC in August. The decision to exclude the 33-year-old, as stated by Ancelotti is a strategic/ technical one. Neymar Jr last played for Brazil in October 2023.

