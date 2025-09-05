Lionel Messi opened up on his retirement plans, speaking about whether he would be available to play the FIFA World Cup 2026, after Argentina's 3-0 victory over Venezuela in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers in Buenos Aires on September 5. The 38-year-old broke down in tears before the match as fans at the Estadio Monumental paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary footballer in what is speculated to be his final appearance on a competitive match on home soil. Just as the whistle blew, Lionel Messi showed once again why he was regarded as the greatest of all time with a sensational brace, his goals coming on either side of Lautaro Martinez's strike as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory. Lionel Messi Breaks Down in Tears As Fans Pay Tribute to Him Before His Potential Last Match in Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (Watch Video).

Speaking after the match, Lionel Messi dropped a big hint if he would play the FIFA World Cup next year, slated to be held in the USA, Mexico and Canada. "Same as I said before about the World Cup, that I don't think I'll play another. Because of my age, the most logical thing is that I won't make it. But well, we're almost there, so I'm excited and motivated to play it. Like I always say, I go day by day, going by how I feel," the Argentina legend, as quoted by ESPN. Lionel Messi further increased the suspense around his retirement and Argentina future, stating that he is yet to arrive at a decision.

"I'm trying to feel good and, above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it, but when I don't, honestly, I don't have a good time, so I prefer not to be there if I don't feel good. So we'll see. I haven't made a decision about the World Cup. I'll finish the season, then I'll have preseason, and there will be six months left. So, we'll see how I feel. Hopefully, I'll have a good preseason in 2026 and finish this MLS season well, and then I'll decide," the 38-year-old said.

Lionel Messi also opened up on the heartfelt tribute that fans gave him before what was potentially his last appearance in Argentina. "There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field," Lionel Messi said, adding "It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of. For many years, I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here, too, in my country with my people. For many years, a lot of things were said, but well, I'll stay with all the good. All the good with the group that tried it couldn't get it and concentrate." Argentina 3-0 Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Hits Brace as La Albiceleste Clinch Dominant Win.

"Then, I was given it and some of the players in the roster and the past one. Everything we lived was beautiful. Today was the last one for points here."

One of the biggest moments of Lionel Messi's illustrious career was when he led the Argentina National Football Team to the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Argentina, the reigning champions of the FIFA World Cup, have already qualified for the tournament next year and find themselves right on top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers points table.

