Lionel Messi broke down in tears as fans paid tribute to the legendary footballer before what could potentially be his last home match for Argentina, in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers. Argentina faced Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on September 5 and fans, in huge numbers, paid a heartwarming tribute to Lionel Messi. Earlier, the 38-year-old had hinted at the fact that this could have been his final home match for Argentina while speaking in an interview after Inter Miami beat Orlando City 3-0 in the Leagues Cup 2025 semi-final. Argentina 3-0 Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Lionel Messi Hits Brace as La Albiceleste Clinch Dominant Win.

"It's going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match. I don't know if there will be friendlies or more matches after [Venezuela], but it is a very special match, so my family will be there with me: my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings. We're going to live it like that. I don't know what will happen next," he had said. Lionel Messi's comments led to a lot of speculation, with CONMEBOL's official handle sharing a post for him, with the caption, "A legend is bidding farewell! Thank you Leo Messi for your football in the #EliminatoriasSudamericanas." And reportedly more than 80,000 fans at the Estadio Monumental in the Argentine capital honoured the legend, chanting his name in unison in what was a touching moment. Lionel Messi made his way to the pitch amid loud chants for his name and overwhelmed by the reception, the 38-year-old broke down in tears. Lionel Messi to Retire? Inter Miami Star Drops Massive Hint Ahead of Argentina vs Venezuela FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Match.

Seeing Lionel Messi cry makes me cry ngl 😢 Messi please don’t retire 😭 pic.twitter.com/7w00h11XFC — MC (@CrewsMat10) September 4, 2025

Messi can’t hold back the tears. Messi loves Argentina. Messi loves football. pic.twitter.com/cbzWx3mBwI — TheScreenshotLad (@thescreenlad) September 4, 2025

Lionel Messi ensured that he brought smiles to the faces of fans at the Argentine capital with a superb brace. The Inter Miami star scored the opening goal of the match in the 39th minute before finding the back of the net once again in the 80th to round off the victory. Lautaro Martinez was also on target. With this victory, Lionel Messi's Argentina consolidated their top spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers points table.

