Chelsea and Leicester City meet in the FA Cup 2020–21 Final. Chelsea are appearing in their 15th FA Cup final and have won the title on eight occasions. Leicester City, on the other hand, will be featuring in their fifth FA Cup final and they are yet to lift the trophy. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Chelsea vs Leicester City, FA Cup final match live telecast and online streaming then scroll below for all the details.

Leicester City, not doubt, will be eyeing their maiden FA Cup trophy as the Foxes feature in their first FA Cup final since 1969. Chelsea, on the other hand, will be hoping to lift the trophy this time after having lost the finals to Arsenal last season.

Chelsea vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Final Match Time and Schedule in India

Chelsea vs Leicester City match in FA Cup 2020–21 final will be played at the Wembley Stadium and will take place on May 15, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled time of 09:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). CHE vs LEI Dream11 Prediction in FA Cup 2020-21 Final: Tips to Pick Best Team for Chelsea vs Leicester City Football Match.

How to Watch Chelsea vs Leicester City, FA Cup 2020–21 Final Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the FA Cup 2020–21 final on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Chelsea vs Leicester City on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online live streaming platform SonyLiv.

