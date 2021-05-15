Chelsea (CHE) and Leicester City (LEI) will face each other in the finals of the FA Cup 2020-21. The CHE vs LEI clash will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on May 15, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be aiming to win their first trophy of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for more details. Champions League 2021 Final Match Between Manchester City and Chelsea Will Reportedly Take Place in Portugal.

This will be Chelsea’s 15th FA Cup final appearance while Leicester City will be playing the summit clash for the fifth time in their history. The Fixes have lost all four final FA Cup appearances and will be aiming to break that run but face a tough task against Thomas Tuchel’s men, who have won the competition eight times, the third most. The Blues lost the finals last season to Arsenal and will be looking to lift the trophy this time around.

CHE vs LEI, FA Cup 2020-21 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) must be the keeper.

CHE vs LEI, FA Cup 2020-21 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Ben Chilwell (CHE), Caglar Soyunchu (LEI) must be the defenders.

CHE vs LEI, FA Cup 2020-21 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Hakim Ziyech (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), James Maddison (LEI), Youri Tielemens (LEI) must be the midfielders.

CHE vs LEI, FA Cup 2020-21 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (CHE), Kelechi Ihenacho (LEI), Jamie Vardy (LEI) must be the forwards.

CHE vs LEI, FA Cup 2020-21 Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE), – Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE), Ben Chilwell (CHE), Caglar Soyunchu (LEI), Hakim Ziyech (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), James Maddison (LEI), Youri Tielemens (LEI), Timo Werner (CHE), Kelechi Ihenacho (LEI), Jamie Vardy (LEI).

Mason Mount (CHE) must be the captain of your CHE vs LEI Dream11 Fantasy Team while Kelechi Ihenacho (LEI) can be named as the vice-captain.

