A few hours ago, Chelsea FC unveiled their new home kit. The design of the new kit is inspired by the 60s and the fans have come up with mixed reactions. This clearly means a few fans have liked the design and the others haven't. The new kits have unique zig-zag patterns with checker print. The official account of Chelsea posted a video of the new kit on their social media account. Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder are the ones who feature in the promotional video. Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid, UCL 2020-21: Timo Werner, Mason Mount Score As Blues Book Final Berth (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

The shirt has Opti Yellow colour logo of Nike and has a V-collared neck. The video also featured the track 'Time of the Season’ by The Zombies. As per reports, the team will be wearing the kit for the FA Cup 2021 finals between Chelsea and Leicester. The match will be played on May 15, 2021, at Wembley Stadium. The new kits were leaked online a few months ago by the netizens.

Check out the video shared by Chelsea and then the reactions by netizens below:

It's that time of the season. 🔊👕 Introducing our new 2021/22 @NikeFootball home kit. Inspired by the 60s, but as fresh as they come 🔥 ft. @TheZombiesMusic#ItsAChelseaThing #ThePrideOfLondon pic.twitter.com/aPpMtgcdJF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2021

Reactions:

I'm a Chelsea fan but lemme be honest... This Jersey is not nice at all. Crystal Palace is clear — ANGEL TOPEDO 🤺 (@ThoughtPillow) May 13, 2021

Not too bad:

Not too bad. Body brings out the best in Kit. I just don't like the yellow, gold would have been great. #CFC 💙 pic.twitter.com/kNNYshiYQ7 — Red Rose🌹Chelsea 1st Lady💙 (@Roseangel009) May 13, 2021

Get rid of Nike

Get rid of Nike I beg 😭🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Wondel⛲️🇺🇸 (@Cfc_Sondel) May 13, 2021

Last one

They should fire the designer once and for all 😂 😂 😂 Part of me expected it yazi, not in that manner of course but somehow I did feel like a lose is coming. Some good performances thou especially if the ball is ours but our crosses were late and very poor. — Andile Gcuma (@sgqha) May 13, 2021

Even when the video of the jersey was leaked, the fans had come up with mixed reactions. Let us know your views about the new shirt by leaving your thoughts below in the Comments section.

