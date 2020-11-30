The 12th match of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see FC Goa take on NorthEast United. The clash takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Monday (November 30). Northeast United will be happy with their start as their first two games resulted in a draw and a win respectively. On the other hand, Juan Ferrando’s FC Goa are in a spot of bother with a solitary point from their opening two games. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2020-21 match should scroll down for all details. FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020–21 Key Players.

NorthEast United – who are currently placed second in the team standings - have been excellent so far. They showed great spirit to draw against Kerela Blasters against Kerala Blasters in their last game after defeating Mumbai City in their opening encounter. On the other hand, FC Goa have played some impressive football but haven’t been able to capitalize on the crucial moments. The two sides have locked horns 12 times with Goa dominating the head-to-head record with five wins. Two matches ended in United’s favour while remaining five games ended in a draw. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

FC Goa vs NorthEast United ISL 2020-21 match will be played on November 30, 2020 (Monday). The match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

FC Goa vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the FC Goa vs NorthEast United match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of FCG vs NEUFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the FCG vs NEUFC clash online for fans.

