Barcelona will aim to return to winning ways when they play Getafe in La Liga 2020-21 on October 18 (Sunday). Ronald Koeman’s side were held to 1-1 draw by Sevilla in their last league game before the international break leaving them sixth in the La Liga points table with only seven points from three games. They are already three points behind defending champions Real Madrid and need to beat Getafe to cut-down the point gap. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the Getafe vs Barcelona match should scroll down for all information, including live telecast and live streaming online details on Facebook.

Getafe have played four and won two while drawing the other and losing 0-3 to Real Sociedad in their last La Liga fixture. They are placed eighth in the points table and have the same number of points as Barcelona but have played a game more. Meanwhile, take a look at the live telecast and live streaming online details.

Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Getafe vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will take place on October 18, 2020 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez Stadium and is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of La Liga 2020-21 on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live telecast of Getafe vs Barcelona on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).