Manchester United will look to continue its dominant run in the UEFA Europa League when they visit Granada for the first leg of the Europa League 2020-21 quarter-finals. Granada vs Manchester United match will be played at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on April 9 (Friday). Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s side thrashed Real Sociedad and beat AC Milan in the opening two knockout rounds to reach this stage while Granada saw-off Napoli and Molde to reach the last eight of the competition for the first time. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the Granada vs Manchester United match should scroll down for all relevant information. Kylian Mbappe Achieves Unique Record During PSG’s 3–2 Win Over Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League 2020–21.

Granada are amidst an injury crisis with as many as three first-team players set to miss the home leg against Manchester United. The joy of making the quarter-finals in their first attempt at a European competition evaporated fast with Diego Martinez’s side now on a three-match losing run. The last of those three defeats, a 0-3 loss to Villarreal, ended Granada’s run of four consecutive home wins. They play Manchester United for the first time in the club’s history. United beat Brighton 2-1 at home in the weekend to prepare for this clash. Vinicius Junior Becomes Second Youngest Goal Scorer for Real Madrid in UCL Knockouts (Watch Video).

Granada vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals Match Time and Schedule in India

Granada vs Manchester United match in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 will be played at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on April 9 (Thursday midnight). The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Granada vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg match can watch the match live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television. Those fans wanting to watch the game live online in India can watch the free live streaming online on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website.

