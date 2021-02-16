Hyderabad FC will square off with Kerala Blasters FC in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco de Gama, Goa on Tuesday (February 16). Both sides have been winless for a while and would be raring to emerge victorious in the upcoming contest. The Nizams are fifth in the team standings with 24 points from 17 games, and a win here could see them displacing NorthEast FC in the third place. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters are reeling at the penultimate position with 16 points in 17 games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of HFC vs KBFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Coming to the head-to-head record, the two sides locked horns only thrice with Kerala Blasters FC emerging victorious on two occasions. The remaining encounter went in the Nizam’s favour. In their earlier meeting this season, Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray netted goals to take Kerala to a 2-0 win. Hence, the Blasters would we raring to replicate their heroics while Hyderabad aim for redemption. However, the match is expected to end in a draw given the recent form of both sides. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. HFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan in in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The match will take place on February 16, 2020 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match online for fans in India

