India will take on Qatar in the latest round of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 03, 2021 (Thursday). Both teams have had very contrasting qualifying campaigns so far as they find themselves on the opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Qatar, World Cup Qualifiers can scroll down below. FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Returns to Indian Squad After COVID-19 Recovery.

India are potentially out of the running to qualify for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar but still have a chance to make it directly into the group stages of the 2023 AFC Asian Championship in Qatar if they finish third in the group and Igor Stimac’s team will be aiming for that but first need to beat Qatar, who are at the top of their group failing to win just once in their six games so far. India earned a draw in the side’s previous meeting. IND vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Qatar.

India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Time and Schedule in India

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier game between India and Qatar will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 03, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch India vs Qatar, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the football game. Fans can also watch the friendly on online platforms as Jio TV and Disney+Hotstar will provide India vs Qatar live streaming.

