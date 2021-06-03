India would be looking to put their best foot forward, taking inspiration from their 2019 performance when they face Asian champions Qatar in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Thursday. India had famously held a strong Qatar side to a goalless draw back in 2019 in the first leg of the qualifiers and would be sincerely hoping they do the same or even better, this time in the second leg, given that their preparation for this game hasn't been good. All India Football Federation Enters eSports Arena

Igor Stimac's men were thrashed 0-6 by UAE in a friendly match back in March and their morale, expectedly would be low, coming into this very important clash. Lack of facilities led to a cancellation of their national camp in Kolkata in May, which hasn't done any good to their preparations. Fortunately, the Croatian would have a fully fit squad at his disposal. India would want to secure as much possible points from this game so that they can finish third in Group E and earn a spot in the third round of the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. The Qatari side on the other hand has been in good form, beating Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and playing out a draw against Ireland in March.

IND vs QAT, Dream11 Team Prediction- Goalkeeper: The goalkeeper for this clash would be Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (IND).

IND vs QAT, Dream11 Team Prediction- Defenders: The defenders would be Pritam Kotal (IND), Sandesh Jhingan (IND), Pedro Miguel (QAT) and Bassam Al-Rawi (QAT)

IND vs QAT, Dream11 Team Prediction- Midfielders: The midfielders would be Lallianzuala Chhangte (IND), Anirudh Thapa (IND) and Karim Boudiaf (QAT)

IND vs QAT, Dream11 Team Prediction- Forwards: Sunil Chhetri (IND), Almoez Ali (QAT) and Manvir Singh (IND)

