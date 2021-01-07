Manchester United and Manchester City are all set to take on each other in the EFL Cup 2020-21. This is the semi-final match of the tournament. The match will be held at the Old Trafford, at the backyard of the Red Devils. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the match, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. Manchester City will miss out quite a few players in the tie. Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker, Ederson Moraes, Tommy Doyle, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres are out due to COVID-19. Manchester United vs Manchester City Carabao Cup 2020–21 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Football Match in Indian Time?

Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake are on the doctor's table. For United, all eyes will be on Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford who have been blazing guns for the side. The fans will be wanting them to score once again. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Manchester United vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Manchester United vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2020-21 semi-final will be played at the Old Trafford and will begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on January 07, 2021 (Thursday mid-night).

How to Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City, EFL Cup 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the EFL Cup on Colors Infinity HD. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform Voot Select to catch the live-action of the game either on the website or the app. Jio Users can also watch the game live on the Jio TV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).