It's an exciting derby at Old Trafford! Manchester United and Manchester City will be locking horns with each other. The match will begin at 06.00 pm IST. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming details of the game. But before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the match. Manchester United is under severe pressure with the team losing to Liverpool as they lost 5-0. However, they won against Tottenham the match ended 2-2. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring for Manchester United in 2–2 Draw Against Atalanta in UEFA Champions League 2021–22 (Check Post).

But once against they had to rely on the services of Cristiano Ronaldo. Talking about the team news, Manchester United has some bad news with Raphael Varane picking up an injury. Manchester City on the other hand will be without the services of Ferran Torres for their trip to Old Trafford. Aymeric Laporte will also be missing out after being sent off in the defeat to Crystal Palace. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2021-22 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2021-22 will be played on November 06, 2021 (Saturday). The clash will be held at St James Park and the game is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the Manchester United vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2021-22 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the EPL clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of the Manchester United vs Manchester City match online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

