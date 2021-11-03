Cristiano Ronaldo was an elated man after scoring a brace to help Manchester United salvage a draw against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 on Wednesday, November 3. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "We believe until the end… and we will do everything to achieve our goals! We are RED DEVILS."

See his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

