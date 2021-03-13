After some mind-boggling action in the league stage and playoffs, the Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 has come down to the finals. Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC are the two sides locking horns in the blockbuster summit clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday (March 13). Mumbai and ATK have indeed been two of the strongest sides this season, and fans must ready to witness an exciting contest. While ATK Mohun Bagan FC went past NorthEast United FC with an aggregate win of 3-2 in the two-leg of semi-finals, Mumbai City FC are coming off a thrilling penalty shoot-out win over FC Goa in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the MCFC vs ATKMB match. Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21 Final: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Although the Islander’s meeting with FC wasn’t smooth in the semis, they would be high on confidence ahead of the critical game. Mumbai City FC have defeated the Mariners in every game so far. They emerged victorious 1-0 in their first clash this season, whereas their second game saw the Islanders bagging a 2-0 triumph. Hence, ATK Mohun Bagan FC must buckle up and put their best foot forward to get the title in their maiden season. As the match takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Final, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2020-21 final match will be played on March 14, 2021(Saturday). The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Final, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan final match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the MCFC vs ATKMB final match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MCFC vs ATKMB clash online for fans.

