Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan clash in the final of the Indian Super League season 7. Sergio Lobera’s Mumbai City are chasing its maiden ISL title while Antonio Habas lifted it twice with the now-disbanded ATK and will want to extend his unblemished record with the debutants, Mohun Bagan. Both teams finished on the same number of points (40) at the end of the ISL 2020-21 league stage and also had the same number of wins (12), draws (4) and defeats (4) but Mumbai City FC pipped ATK Mohun Bagan to top the league and qualify for the AFC Champions League. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best XI for the MCFC vs ATKMB match should scroll down for all details. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Reacts to Rumours About Juventus Star’s Return to Santiago Bernabeu.

ATK Mohun Bagan have a fully fit squad available for the final with Edu Garcia the only player doubtful for the summit clash while Mumbai City FC are missing left-back and captain Mandar Rao Desai due to suspension. Mumbai City FC are playing their maiden final but Lobera had previously lost the ISL final with FC Goa against Bengaluru FC in 2018-19. Mumbai City FC have, however, beaten ATK Mohun Bagan in both league meeting this season and will want to repeat that same result when they clash again in the final. Amad Diallo Creates Manchester United History With Goal Against AC Milan in Europa League 2020-21.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Amrinder Singh (MCFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy side.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB) and Amey Ranawade (MCFC) will be the three defenders.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC) and Rowlin Borges (MCFC) should be selected as the midfielders.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) and David Williams (ATKMB) will be the three forwards.

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Amey Ranawade (MCFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Rowlin Borges (MCFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) and David Williams (ATKMB).

We will select Roy Krishna (ATKMB) as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy side while Mumbai City FC striker Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) will be picked as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).