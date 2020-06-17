How to Watch Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Live Streaming in India? Get Free Telecast Details of Italian Cup Football Match

Napoli will take on Juventus in the finals of the Coppa Italia at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome. The clash will be played on June 17, 2020 (late Wednesday night) as both teams will be looking to get their hands on the first trophy of the season before league football in Italy resumes. Meanwhile, fans searching on how and where to watch Napoli vs Lazio, Coppa Italia 2019-20 final can scroll down below for more details. Napoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head Record.

Last year Lazio broke Juventus’ four-year streak of winning the Italian cup but the Bianconeri’s will be eager to once again lift the coveted trophy. Meanwhile, Napoli last won the competition in 2014 but have not been able to replicate that since. This will be a special match for current Juve manager Maurizio Sarri as under him the side from Naples once again emerged as Italian superpower, finishing second in three of the last four seasons. Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dries Mertens And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Final.

Juventus defeated AC Milan ion the semi-finals over two legs as the Serie A leaders went through on away goals. Meanwhile, Napoli mounted a comeback against Inter Milan as they drew 1-1 in Naples (2-1 aggregate) to book their place in the finals.

What is the Match Timing of Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final in India (Date. Time in IST and Venue)?

Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final, will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium on June 18, 2020 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for Coppa Italia 2019-20 tournament in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the Napoli vs Juventus match on Television.

How to Watch Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Live Streaming Online in India?

As there is no official broadcaster for Coppa Italia 2019-20, the final of the tournament will not be streamed live on any platform. However, the official Twitter account of Serie A, broadcasted the semifinal live on Twitter, so there is a possibility that the final will be streamed live on Serie A official Twitter account.

