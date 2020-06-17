Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dries Mertens And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Final

Napoli and Juventus will face each other in the finals of the Coppa Italia 2019-20. Both teams booked their place in the summit clash over the weekend and now will be looking to win the first trophy of the season before Italian league football restarts from the coronavirus suspension. Napoli vs Juventus match will be played on June 17, 2020 (late Wednesday night) at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome. Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online.

In the semi-finals, Juventus got the better of AC Milan as the second leg of the tie finished 0-0, the Bianconerei’s advanced on the away goals rule. Meanwhile, Napoli came from behind in Naples against Inter Milan to finish the game on level terms on the night and advance on a 2-1 aggregate win. Napoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head Record.

There were a lot of talking points in both games as Cristiano Ronaldo who returned to action in three-months missed a penalty while Dies Mertens overtook Marik Hamsik and Diego Maradona to become the leading scorer in the history of Napoli. Both these players will have a point to prove in this game, so we take a look at some players who could have a huge impact in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Juventus superstar had an underwhelming return back as he missed a penalty in the semifinals and though the Bianconer’s went through, the Portuguese will be unhappy with himself and will come into this game more motivated than ever. With the first trophy of the season on the line, he will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game.

Dries Mertens

The Belgian has been constantly linked with a move away from Napoli in the summer but for the time being, he is completely focused at his current club. After becoming club’s top scorer he will be eager to make his mark against the mighty Juventus.

Paulo Dybala

The Argentine was one of the players tested positive for COVID-19 but showed no signs of fatigue or rustiness in the game against Milan. He will play a crucial role for Maurizio Sarri in this game as Dybala is the most creative player in Juventus’ attacking line-up,

Fabian Ruiz

It was Fabian Ruiz’ goal in the first leg of the semi’s which gave Gattuso’s men an advantage against Inter Milan. Along with dictating the play from the centre of the park, the 24-year-old is a constant goal threat which makes him a major threat for Juventus to deal with.

