Napoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final, Here Are Match Results of Last Five NAP vs JUV Football Games

Napoli and Juventus go head-to-head in the final of Coppa Italia 2019-20. The second-leg semi-finals and the finals was postponed earlier due to coronavirus lockdown. The live football action is back now in Italy and Napoli and Juventus will face-off in the summit clash. Juventus met AC Milan in the semis while Napoli faced Inter Milan. Juventus played a goalless draw but made it to the finals based on away goal. Napoli, on the other hand, won on aggregate after 1-1 draw against Inter Milan. As Napoli and Juventus take on each other in the final, we take a look at the live football matches between the two sides. Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final: Check Out Preview & Probable Team Line-Ups of NAP vs JUV Football Match.

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20

Earlier this year in January, the two sides met in the Serie A clash, and Napoli emerged victorious by 2-1. After the goals first half, Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring for Napoli in the 63rd minute. In the 86th minute, Lorenzo Insigne doubled Napoli’s scoring. Juventus found a consolation goal in the 90th minute through Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2019-20

Juventus and Napoli were involved in a close contest last year in September. Juventus after the half-time were leading by 2-0 with goals in 16th and 19th minute. Ronaldo then made it 3-0 in the 62nd minute. However, Napoli found their way back with three back to back goals in 66th, 68th and 81st minutes. With the score tied at three each, the game went into additional time. Unfortunately for Napoli, Kalidou Koulibaly struck an own goal and Juventus won by 4-3. Cristiano Ronaldo & Team Takeoff To Rome for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Finals, Juventus Announces 27- Member Squad (See Pics & Videos).

Napoli vs Juventus, Serie A 2018-19

In the meeting that took place March last year, Juventus ended on the winning side by 2-1. Juventus managed to score the goals in the first half and then in the second half, Napoli found a consolation goal.

Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final: Preview, Possible Line-Ups

Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2018-19

The meeting took place late September in 2018. After 1-1 scoreline at the end of the first half, Juventus managed to net two goals in the second half and won the game by 3-1.

Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2017-18

In early 2018, Napoli defeated Juventus 1-0. The game was heading towards a goalless draw. However, in the additional time, Kalidou managed to net a goal with an assist from J. Callejon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).