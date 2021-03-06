NorthEast United FC are up against ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the first leg of the semi-final match of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday (March 6). Both teams have been truly sensational this season which makes the upcoming meeting quite exciting. While the Highlanders finished the league stage at the third position with 33 points, ATK Mohun Bagan FC were second in the table with 40 points in their debut season. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of NEUFC vs ATKMB match. NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21 Semi-Final 2 Leg 1.

The two teams have played each other on two occasions so far, with both being in the current season. ATK Mohun Bagan FC ran out 2-0 winners in the first game while the NorthEast United FC registered a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture. Nothing much can separate the two sides, given their recent form. Moreover, the two teams have a formidable defence which further enhances the chances of a draw. As the upcoming fixture takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Semi-Final 2 Leg 1, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC Semi-Final 2 Leg 1 match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on January 26, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Semi-Final 2 Leg 1, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the NEUFC vs ATKMB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the NEUFC vs ATKMB clash online for fans.

