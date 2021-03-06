NorthEast United FC will cross swords with ATK Mohun Bagan in their first leg semi-final clash of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 ISL. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday (March 6). Both teams have truly been in red-hot form this season which makes the upcoming game even more exciting. While ATK Mohun Bagan finished the league stage at the second position with 40 points, the Highlanders are third in the team standings with 33 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders of NEUFC vs ATKMB. ISL 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The Highlanders have been at the top of their A-game ever since Khalid Jamil took charge of the team. NorthEast United FC are unbeaten in their last 10 ISL matches and would be determined to extend their streak. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan would be gutted after missing out on the top spot in the ISL points table. Notably, the two sides clinched one victory each in their two meetings in the league stage. Hence, nothing much can separate the two teams on the paper, and the better side on the day would emerge winners. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Salam Ranjan Singh (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB) will be picked as the four defenders.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Marcelo Leite Pereira (ATKMB) will be the four midfielders for this fantasy XI.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and David Williams (ATKMB) will play as the two forwards.

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Salam Ranjan Singh (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Marcelo Leite Pereira (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), David Williams (ATKMB)

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Federico Gallego (NEUFC) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).