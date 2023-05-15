Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we have already entered the final week of the competition. Not a single team has qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs so far and only Delhi Capitals have been eliminated. Kolkata Knight Riders have kept their slim chances of making the playoffs alive after defeating Chennai Super Kings comfortably at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. KKR will be facing Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match on Saturday, May 20 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 'Every Team Has Home Advantage Except KKR', Says Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Nitish Rana After Win Over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023.

Now according to multiple reports, Lucknow Super Giants have planned something interesting for this match in Kolkata. LSG will reportedly don the famous Green and Maroon colours of Mohun Bagan during this match in Eden Gardens.

Mohun Bagan, the century-old club from Kolkata, is one of the powerhouses of Indian football. They are currently the champions of the Indian Super League (ISL) and will also play in the AFC Cup next season. Interestingly the club's football division is currently owned by Sanjiv Goenka who is also the owner of Lucknow Super Giants.

Wearing different colour jerseys in IPL is not something new. In the past, Royal Challengers Bangalore have donned green jerseys. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will be also wearing a special lavender colour shirt during the Sunrisers Hyderabad match to support a cancer awareness programme. Usually, teams need to take permission from BCCI to wear different colour jerseys and LSG have reportedly already approached BCCI on this issue.

Any official announcement is yet to be made. However, if everything goes right, this will be a unique match for the supporters in Kolkata. Mohun Bagan have one of the biggest and most passionate fanbases in India and we might actually see LSG enjoying a lot of support in Eden Gardens during this match. MS Dhoni Signs Autograph for Rinku Singh After CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

LSG are currently at the 4th place in the table with 13 points from 12 matches. They have a good chance to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs. Lucknow's form has dipped in recent times but a spirited performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad saw them return back to the winnings ways. LSG will be now hoping to continue their momentum.

