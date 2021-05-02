Barcelona are missing out on a chance to go to the top of the La Liga table, will look to at least keep the pressure on the Madrid sides above them when they travel to take on Valencia in the latest league fixture. The Valencia vs Barcelona clash will be played at the Mestalla on May 02, 2021 (late Sunday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona 1–2 Granada, La Liga 2020–21 Match Result: Jorge Molina’s Winner Stuns Barca at Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s home form has been their undoing this season so far and once again the Catalans dropped points from winning position at the Nou Camp as they lost 2-1 to Granada during midweek, falling behind in the La Liga title race. However, Ronald Koeman’s team will now look to bounce back against Valencia, who themselves are performing below their expected level this campaign and are involved in a relegation battle.

When is Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Valencia vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Mestalla. The match will take place on May 03, 2021 (Monday) and the match is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India do not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Valencia vs Barcelona match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Valencia vs Barcelona for free.

