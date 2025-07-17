The 2025-26 season football transfer window is currently going on and multiple teams are battling out for some of the biggest prospects in the market. The Premier League clubs are showing pro-activity as they have now signed some big players and are gearing up for a closely competed race in the upcoming season. While Manchester City have got hold of the likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Ryan Cherki, Arsenal have signed Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard, Liverpool have secured services of Florian Wirtz, Jeremy Frimpong and are looking out to get a striker. They have reported interests in Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. The transfer market is heating up with his move and fans who are eager to know about the latest move Liverpool has made about Hugo Ekitike will get the entire information here. Rodrigo De Paul To Join Argentina Captain Lionel Messi at Inter Miami: Report.

Hugo Ekitike Transfer News: Liverpool and Newcastle United's Battle

Liverpool and Newcastle United were engaged in a battle over Hugo Ekitike. Newcastle reportedly wanted to secure the services of Ekitike despite having Alexander Isak, while Liverpool wanted either of Isak or Ekitike. They didn't want to let Newcastle United have both. It has been reported that Newcastle have cooled down their interest on Ekitike and want to settle on with Isak who has been a proven performer for them. Liverpool are currently fully focused on Ekitike. Fans who are looking for reported details of the move they have made for Ekitike will find the entire information here.

Hugo Ekitike Transfer News: French Striker's Release Clause

Fabrizio Romano revealed early on July 17 that Liverpool were progressing in talks over Ekitike and later confirmed that Newcastle had decided to drop out of the race for the 23-year-old’s signature after seeing a bid worth a reported £70 million turned down. Ekitike is valued at €100 million, with The Guardian even claiming that sum exists as a release clause in his contract with Frankfurt, who have already vowed not to sell if their valuation is not met.

Hugo Ekitike Transfer News: Reports On Liverpool's Opening Bid

Fabrice Hawkins reported that an agreement over a six-year contract has already been reached between Liverpool and Ekitike. Now, Liverpool are reported to have lodged a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt. Fabrizio Romano confirmed it although he has also added that Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more and the proposal has already been rejected. He further added that Ekitike has agreed personal terms with Liverpool and wants the move to happen. Now it is on the club to reach an agreement with Eintracht. Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Undergoes Shoulder Injury and Set To Miss Early Part of 2025–26 Season.

Hugo Ekitike Transfer News: Why is he Valued So Much?

Ekitike scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt last season after signing for the Bundesliga club permanently in a deal worth €17.5m in the summer of 2024, following a loan spell from PSG in the previous campaign. Liverpool has been suffering with a striker issue due to Darwin Nunez's off-form and Diogo Jota's untimely death has now pushed them in a spot where they have to look for more goal output. That's why they want their hands on the French striker.

