Madrid, Jul 16 (AP) Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham underwent shoulder surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss the start of the La Liga season.

The club said in a brief statement that the England international needed surgery “to address recurrent dislocation of his left shoulder.” The procedure was “successful,” it added.

“Bellingham will now undergo a period of rehabilitation, prior to returning to training and starting his recovery," the club's statement said.

Madrid did not say for how long Bellingham will be sidelined, but Spanish media reported he could be out two to three months.

Madrid opens its La Liga campaign on Aug. 19 against Osasuna. (AP)

