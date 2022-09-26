Hungary and Italy will face off against each other in the final UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Group C clash. The encounter will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on September 26, 2022 (Monday) as both teams aim to advance to the finals of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hungary vs Italy, Nations League 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Denmark 2-0 France, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Hosts Upset World Champions in Comfortable Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Itay defeated England last time around to remain in the race for the Nations League finals qualification, The Azzurri will need to beat Hungary if they want to make it into the final four. Meanwhile, Hungary, are two points clear and can book their place in the knockout stage if they avoid defeat on the night.

When is Hungary vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Hungary vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will be played at Puskas Arena in Budapest. The game will be held on September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Hungary vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Hungary vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the football tournament in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Hungary vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Nations League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Hungary vs Italy match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

