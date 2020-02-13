HYD vs JFC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

Jamshedpur FC (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Hyderabad FC host Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 dead-rubber on February 13, 2020 (Thursday). Both teams have already been knocked out of the race for the semi-finals and play for pride in their remaining two league stage matches. Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 6 match will be played at the Gachibowli Athletic Stadium, which is also ISL debutant Hyderabad FC’s last home match this season. Jamshedpur FC thrashed Hyderabad FC 3-1 at home when they met earlier in the competition and the latter will hope to exact the revenge to bow out with pride in their final home game. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team prediction for HYD vs JFC ISL 6 match, please scroll down. Hyderabad FC Vs Jamshedpur FC - Live Football Score.

Jamshedpur FC are winless in their last four ISL 6 matches and have conceded at least three times in their last four games. They have also lost three of their last four encounters and will be without centre-back Tiri, who has been ruled out of the season with a thigh problem. Striker Sergio Castel, who returned in the 3-2 win over Kerala Blasters which incidentally was also Jamshedpur FC’s last win, is also a major doubt for the encounter.

He missed the 3-3 draw with NorthEast United but coach Antonio Iriondo will hope the Spaniard will be fit and available for the team’s final two matches in ISL 2019-20. Hyderabad FC, on the other, are winless in their last 13 matches and face the possibility of eclipsing Kerala Blasters’ run of 14 winless games last season for most successive winless matches in a single season of the ISL. They are placed at the bottom and are set to finish ISL 2019-20 at the bottom.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Subrata Paul (JFC) despite his team’s struggles has been confident in between the posts and should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Young full-back Ashish Rai (HYD) has been the silver lining for the ISL debutants in a season of disappointments. He should be picked as one the three defenders in the side. Matthew Kilgallon (HYD) and Robin Gurung (JFC) will be the other defenders.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Marcelinho (HYD) finally broke his goal drought in Hyderabad’s last match against FC Goa and would be the player to watch out. Fellow Hyderabad FC midfielder Marko Stankovic (HYD) will join him as will Piti (JFC) and Aitor Monroy (JFC). Adil Khan (HYD) post his injury has also been excellent for Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forward – Sergio Castel (JFC) is a doubt to play the game but could make an appearance from the bench while Bobo (HYD) would be the other forward in the fantasy team.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Subrata Paul (JFC), Ashish Rai (HYD), Matthew Kilgallon (HYD), Robin Gurung (JFC), Adil Khan (HYD), Aitor Monroy (JFC) , Piti (JFC), Marko Stankovic (HYD), Marcelinho (HYD), Bobo (HYD) and Sergio Castel (JFC).

Jamshedpur FC are placed seventh in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 17 points after 16 rounds. From the same number of matches, Hyderabad have 6 and are hoping to avoid Chennaiyin FC’s record of lowest points (9) in a single ISL season. Both sides will remain seated in their respective positions irrespective the result.