After winning the first T20I game by 5 wickets, India is about to face New Zealand in the 2nd T20I 2021 at the JSCA in Ranchi. In this article, we shall have a look at the Dream11 which will help you build your ideal Dream11 team. We shall bring to you the wicketkeeper, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders which will help you build your playing XI. But before that let's have a look at how the first game panned out for both teams. Suryakumar Yadav Teases Trent Boult After Kiwi Pacer Drops His Catch During IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2021.

So the Indian team registered a 5-wicket win against Black Caps at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Ranchi. Surya Kumar Yadav, Martin Guptill and new Indian captain Rohit Sharma were the top performers in the game. Surya slammed 63 runs whereas the Indian captain got out on 48. The chase of 164 runs looked quite easy with these two Indian stalwarts putting their best foot forward. Guptill scored 70 runs and helped New Zealand come up with that total.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Tim Seifert (IND), Rishabh Pant (IND) can be the keeper in your team.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Rohit Sharma (IND), Martin Guptill (NZ), KL Rahul (IND) could be the batters.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ) can be the all-rounders.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Trent Boult (NZ)), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Harshal Patel (IND) can be the bowlers.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Tim Seifert (IND), Rishabh Pant (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Martin Guptill (NZ), KL Rahul (IND), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ)), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Harshal Patel (IND)

Rohit Sharma (IND) can be named as the captain of your IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team while Tim Southee (NZ) can be selected as the vice-captain.

