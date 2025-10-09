India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India are bottom of the rankings in Group C of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and have a crucial game coming up against Singapore away this evening. The Blue Tigers looked down and out for the best part of two years but the appointment of Khalid Jamil has been like a breath of fresh air. The team did extremely well in the recently held CAFA Nations Cup, where they went toe to toe with some of the big guns. They will now have to use that momentum and start winning games to keep their qualification hopes alive. Opponents Singapore have won one and drawn the other match they played and have looked solid so far. Playing in front of their supporters will further fuel their conviction. India Announce Squad for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Included As Khalid Jamil Names 23-Member Team Travelling to Singapore.

Sunil Chhetri makes his comeback for India after being included in the 23 man squad for the tie. The veteran forward was rested for the CAFA games but his expeience will come in handy in a game of such magnitude. Star defender Sandesh Jhingan is fit again and all set to feature against Singapore. Sahal Abdul Samad and Udanta Singh will provide the create impetus in midfield with Deepak Tangri as the defensive work horse. Liston Colaco and Vikram Pratap Singh will feature in the final third for the visitors.

Ikhsan Fandi will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for Singapore in this game and keep the opponent backline on a strict vigil. Slotting in behind him will be the trio of Shawal Anuar, Ui-young Song, Glenn Kweh and they can use their pace and trickery to create chances. Kyoga Nakamura and Harhys Stewart will be the pick to form the double pivot in central midfield.

India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match Details

Match India vs Singapore, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Date Thursday, October 9 Time 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue National Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (live streaming)

When is India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The India national football team will lock horns against the Singapore national football team in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on Thursday, October 9. The India vs Singapore football match will be played at the National Stadium in Singapore from 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for live telecast viewing options of the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match in India, so no TV channel will telecast the match live. For India vs Singapore, online viewing options are listed below. India 0-0 Bangladesh AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Blue Tigers Share Spoils With Neighbours in Closely-Fought Encounter.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers?

Fans in India will have live streaming viewing options for India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers game. One can use the FanCode app and website to watch India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match, but after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. Singapore will have their tails up at the moment but India can restrict them to a scored draw in this match.

