India vs Syria Football Live Streaming Online: India face an uphill task to stay alive at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 as they take on Syria in their last group-stage match. The Blue Tigers have had a forgettable tournament so far, suffering defeats in both their matches--against Australia and Uzbekistan. In their campaign opener against Australia, Igor Stimac's men put up a gritty show in the first half which finished goalless. But the Australians pounced on their opportunities in the second half of the match to eventually beat India 2-0. In their second game, Uzbekistan outplayed India completely and the Blue Tigers went down 0-3. India now face Syria in their last Group B match and would hope to put up a good show, win and somehow, stay alive in contention to qualify for the next round. India Look for Win Against Syria to Keep Alive Faint Hopes of Reaching Asian Cup Knockouts.

Syria in comparison, are third on the Group B points table, with one point from two matches. They are winless as well and should India beat Syria, they would go up to third in the standings. Unfortunately, that would not be enough as Sunil Chhetri and co would also need to have other results go their way to secure passage into the round of 16. For the uninitiated, the top two teams from all the six groups would enter the last 16 along with the four best third-placed teams.

When is India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India are set to take on Syria in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Tuesday, January 23. The Group B match will be played at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar and it will start at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). AFC Asian Cup 2023: Blue Tigers Meet Indian Ambassador Vipul in Doha, Qatar.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 Match?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 tournament in India. Fans in India can watch live telecast of the India vs Syria match in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on the Sports 18 1 & Sports 1 HD TV channels. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match. For India vs Syria live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of the Viacom18 network, will provide live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches. Fans who are interested in watching India vs Syria live streaming online can do so on the JioCinema app and website for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2024 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).