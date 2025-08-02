Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to face Necaxa in their league phase's second match of the ongoing Leagues Cup 2025. The Inter Miami vs Necaxa much-awaited contest will be held at the Chase Stadium. It will be a home game for Inter Miami, which will give them a significant advantage when they face Necaxa. Lionel Messi's Miami are coming into this contest after taking down Atlas in their last game of the ongoing Leagues Cup 2025. The clash was intense, and the Argentine legend came out on top after scoring a last-minute winning goal. Lionel Messi and Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Spotted on Coldplay Kiss Cam During Band’s Concert in Miami (Watch Video).

Necaxa also won their previous contest in the ongoing tournament. It was an overall good performance, which helped them to secure an easy victory over Atlanta United. Tomas Badaloni will be their key player. He scored a brace for his side in the previous game. His goals made a difference, and Badaloni will look to continue his form when they face Inter Miami in the away contest. Meanwhile, fans can find the complete details, including the live streaming and telecast details, here. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Necaxa Leagues Cup 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Necaxa Date Sunday, August 3 Time 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will lock horns with Necaxa in their opening match of the Leagues Cup 2025 on Sunday, August 3. The Inter Miami vs Necaxa match will be played at Chase Stadium, and it starts at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Leagues Cup 2025 in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Necaxa match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs Necaxa Leagues Cup 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Necaxa, Leagues Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Necaxa Leagues Cup 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Necaxa live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami are expected to come out victorious by a 2-0 margin.

