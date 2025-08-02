It goes without saying that Lionel Messi is the box-office attraction whenever Inter Miami is in action. And once again, fans would be eager to watch the star Argentine in action when Inter Miami take on Liga MX club Nexaca. Inter Miami got their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign up and running with a victory against Atlas and now, they would have their sights set on registering a second consecutive victory. But will Lionel Messi play in the Inter Miami vs Nexaca Leagues Cup 2025 match? In this article, we shall take a look at just that. Lionel Messi Confirmed For India Tour in December on THIS DATE, Star Argentina Footballer Set to Play 7-A-Side Cricket in Wankhede Stadium With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli: Report.

Lionel Messi had made an impact for Inter Miami in their 2-1 win over Atlas, with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner registering a late assist for his side as he set up Marcelo Weigandt to score the winning goal. The talismanic Argentine had earlier served a one-match suspension after he missed the MLS All-Star 2025 game. He sat out of Inter Miami's goalless draw against FC Cincinnati in MLS 2025 but is once again back in the mix.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Nexaca Leagues Cup 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi, in all likelihood, will play in the Inter Miami vs Nexaca Leagues 2025 cup match unless there's any late development that rules him out. As a matter of fact, he is going to be part of Inter Miami's starting XI. Lionel Messi, earlier, was seen training hard with the team in pictures shared by Inter Miami on social media and he would love to make a difference this time around as well. Inter Miami 2-1 Atlas, Leagues Cup 2025: Marcelo Weigandt's Late Goal Helps Lionel Messi and Co Clinch First Win in Competition.

Lionel Messi Trains With Inter Miami

Second @LeaguesCup match on the horizon 👊 See you tomorrow 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/OTYUba4aj1 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 1, 2025

In terms of form, the 38-year-old has been superb in the MLS 2025 season. With a total of 18 goals, Lionel Messi is the joint-top scorer in MLS 2025 alongside Nashville SC's Sam Surridge. He also sits second in the list of most assists for Inter Miami in MLS 2025, with nine assists so far in 18 matches.

