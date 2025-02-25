Italian Serie A Leaders Inter Milan will be in action against Lazio in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia. The Nerazzurri have struggled for consistency domestically in recent times with just two wins in their last five league fixtures. Napoli is giving them stiff competition in the title race, and they will be hoping to shift their focus to a cup competition with equal vigour. Lazio have also stumbled a bit since their 6-0 demolition at the hands of Inter in the Serie A in December. They can however be a tough nut to crack on their day and this makes them special. Inter Milan versus Lazio starts at 1:30 AM IST. Lautaro Martinez’s Goal Gives Inter Milan Provisional Lead in Serie A 2024–25 Points Table; AC Milan Drops Further Into Crisis Following 1–2 Loss Against Torino.

Yann Sommer has undergone a thumb surgery and will not be available for Inter Milan. The absence of Marcus Thuram is another challenge for manager Simone Inzaghi. Carlos Agusto and Davide Frattesi will likely undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Piotr Zielinski will battle it out in midfield for ascendancy.

Tijjani Noslin will play as the lone striker for Lazio in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Pedro as the playmaker behind him. Gustav Isaksen and Mattia Zaccagni are the two wingers for the visitors while Nicolo Ravella and Matteo Guendouzi will sit deep and try and shield the backline. Fiorentina Forward Moise Kean Discharged From Hospital After Collapsing During Serie A 2024–25 Match Against Hellas Verona.

When is Inter Milan vs Lazio, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Quarter-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Inter Milan will lock horns against Lazio in the Coppa Italia 2024-25 quarter-final on Wednesday, February 26. The Inter Milan vs Lazio match is set to be played at the San Siro in Milan and it begins at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Lazio, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs Lazio live telecast on any TV channel. For Inter Milan vs Lazio online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Lazio, Coppa Italia 2024-25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

GXR World is the official broadcast partner of the Coppa Italia 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Lazio live streaming on the GXR World website for free. Inter Milan look the stronger of the two teams and should secure a victory here.

